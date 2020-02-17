WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New $5.10 Million Investment in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of NuVasive as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in NuVasive by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in NuVasive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NuVasive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in NuVasive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,860. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann raised NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

