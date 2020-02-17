Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM)

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR: PSM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €14.40 ($16.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €13.50 ($15.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/21/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

ETR PSM traded up €0.39 ($0.45) during trading on Monday, reaching €12.63 ($14.69). 1,352,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42. Prosiebensat 1 Media SE has a fifty-two week low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a fifty-two week high of €16.79 ($19.52).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

