Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stake Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187,407 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Welbilt worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Welbilt by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Welbilt by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

