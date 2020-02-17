Wellesley Investment Partners LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,554 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,336 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,802,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,044,720 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70.

