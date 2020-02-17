Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $440.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $430.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.83.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $403.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $262.38 and a 1 year high of $404.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 321.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

