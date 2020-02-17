Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $76.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTSH. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.24.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.