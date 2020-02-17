Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cascend Securities restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.42.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $90.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.85. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $335,023,000 after buying an additional 504,819 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after buying an additional 815,439 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $193,335,000 after buying an additional 262,446 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,684 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $132,350,000 after buying an additional 142,222 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

