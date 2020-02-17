Wells Fargo & Co Raises Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $180.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS stock opened at $163.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.52. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $98.64 and a 52 week high of $164.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.