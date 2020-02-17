Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Wendys posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wendys.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.91 on Friday. Wendys has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendys in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

