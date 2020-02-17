Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $77.05 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAB. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

In other news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

