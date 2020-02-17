Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $30.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.73 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Argus increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

