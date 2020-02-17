WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective (up from GBX 2,600 ($34.20)) on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,485.63 ($32.70).

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 2,421.20 ($31.85) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,508.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,264.15. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,878.64 ($24.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

