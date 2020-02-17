Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $14,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 493,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.11. 152,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,881. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56.

