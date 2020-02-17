Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,146 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,702,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780,369. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25.

