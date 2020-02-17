XRP (XRP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.97 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, XRP has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a market cap of $11.90 billion and approximately $3.97 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002861 BTC on exchanges including Kuna, Upbit, Binance and Covesting.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.02850990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00229741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00041009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00142984 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,088,504 coins and its circulating supply is 43,708,646,822 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, BTC Markets, FCoin, Instant Bitex, CoinEgg, Bitlish, Ripple China, GOPAX, Bits Blockchain, Bitsane, CEX.IO, Ovis, Braziliex, Koinex, BCEX, Coinone, Koineks, BitFlip, Indodax, Cryptohub, Gatehub, B2BX, Bittrex, Exmo, Bitbns, Coinhub, Bitinka, Coindeal, BtcTurk, Bitbank, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Korbit, Coinsquare, Bitstamp, C2CX, Bitfinex, Zebpay, HitBTC, DragonEX, Exrates, OTCBTC, Coinbe, Gate.io, Upbit, Poloniex, Tripe Dice Exchange, LakeBTC, MBAex, Liquid, Covesting, WazirX, Altcoin Trader, Fatbtc, RippleFox, ZB.COM, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), CoinFalcon, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, BX Thailand, Cryptomate, Huobi, Sistemkoin, BitMarket, BitBay, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Coinrail, Stellarport, Binance, Coinsuper, Bitso, DigiFinex, Independent Reserve, OKEx, Kraken, BTC Trade UA and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.