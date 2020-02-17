Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YELP. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.82.

YELP stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. Yelp has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $40.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $95,988,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $51,892,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 1,207.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after acquiring an additional 932,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Yelp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 966.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 872,985 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 791,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

