Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report $193.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.72 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $176.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $516.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $508.39 million to $524.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $551.12 million, with estimates ranging from $550.42 million to $551.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $39.72. 212,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $959,489. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 304.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

