Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce $8.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.27 billion and the highest is $8.59 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $8.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.46 billion to $35.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $37.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.72 billion to $38.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.94. 635,087 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.65. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

