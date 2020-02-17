Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Vipshop reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

