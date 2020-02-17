Zacks: Analysts Expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. 52,945 shares of the stock traded hands. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.