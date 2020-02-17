Zacks: Analysts Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. Luxfer reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LXFR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 529.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 91,940 shares of the company traded hands. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.