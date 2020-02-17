Zacks: Analysts Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. Luxfer reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luxfer.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LXFR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.
Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 91,940 shares of the company traded hands. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.
