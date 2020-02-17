Zacks: Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. People’s United Financial also posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

PBCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 2,308,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.