Zacks: Analysts Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $10.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.81.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $139.23. 936,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.07 and its 200-day moving average is $134.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.