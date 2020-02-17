Zacks: Analysts Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $937.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report $937.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $932.30 million to $945.00 million. Snap-on posted sales of $921.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,735 shares. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

