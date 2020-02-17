Zacks: Analysts Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $606.63 Million

Analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to announce $606.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $602.00 million and the highest is $612.78 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $585.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,280,093.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $2,138,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,221,429. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.00. 230,362 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $99.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

