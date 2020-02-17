Zacks: Analysts Expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.18 Million

Analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) to post sales of $64.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.96 million to $65.13 million. TPG Specialty Lending posted sales of $74.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.
On average, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $249.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $250.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $267.42 million, with estimates ranging from $257.49 million to $274.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Specialty Lending.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $2,749,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,772,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,929,000 after acquiring an additional 134,036 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,368,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 131,049 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 99,746 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $2,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.
About TPG Specialty Lending
TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.