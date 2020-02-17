Zacks: Analysts Expect W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Brokerages predict that W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) will post sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. W. R. Berkley posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year sales of $7.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,505,000 after acquiring an additional 155,655 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $2,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.40. 802,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.70.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

