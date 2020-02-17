Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.71. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.66. 3,919,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,395. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,470 shares of company stock worth $49,207,334. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.