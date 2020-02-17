Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.56. 1,311,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 1.18. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.