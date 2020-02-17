Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.56. 1,311,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 1.18. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.