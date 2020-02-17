Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. Evolution Petroleum also posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolution Petroleum.

NASDAQ:EPM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 81,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.11.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

