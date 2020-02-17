Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.50. Fortinet posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.48.

FTNT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.19. The stock had a trading volume of 974,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,388. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,482. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fortinet by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.