Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Trinseo reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

NYSE:TSE opened at $29.18 on Friday. Trinseo has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $52.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

In other news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $792,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $36,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 666.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

