Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Feb 17th, 2020

Brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.27. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.23.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $3,011,152 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 433.1% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.51. 2,070,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,816. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

