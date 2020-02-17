Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $926,820.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1,664.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $7,035,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,126. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

