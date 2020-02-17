Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

FLGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.15.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.97 million, a PE ratio of -363.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

