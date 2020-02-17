Zacks: Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $4.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lantronix an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTRX shares. ValuEngine raised Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Sunday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $65,556.54. Insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $82,208 in the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lantronix by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lantronix by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lantronix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lantronix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 145,797 shares. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

