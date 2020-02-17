Zacks: Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lincoln Educational Services an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 73,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 247,468 shares of company stock worth $555,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LINC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

