Zacks: Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Theratechnologies’ rating score has improved by 28.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.43 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Theratechnologies an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mackie raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THTX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ THTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. 58,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,125. The company has a market cap of $214.70 million, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.79. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

