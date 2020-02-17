Zebi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Zebi token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Koinex. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.94 or 0.02806173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00231534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00145748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, Koinex, Liquid, OKEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

