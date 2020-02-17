Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $43,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.77. The company had a trading volume of 921,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,851. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $166.15 and a 12-month high of $260.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.63.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

