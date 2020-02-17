Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.63.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.77. The stock had a trading volume of 921,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $166.15 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.76 and a 200 day moving average of $227.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

