Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches Market Cap of $163,332.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $163,332.00 and $8,610.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, YoBit and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,640.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.71 or 0.04189744 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00784113 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00020245 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,129,927 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

