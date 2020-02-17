Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $998,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZG opened at $51.68 on Monday. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

