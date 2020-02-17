Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.00

Shares of Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.09), with a volume of 53 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.07).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.68.

In other news, insider Christopher Satterthwaite bought 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.70 ($39,462.90).

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

