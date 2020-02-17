Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 434 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 434 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 424 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 420 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 420 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 385 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 399.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

