-$0.01 EPS Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,804 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after buying an additional 6,864,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,451,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,868,000 after buying an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,957,000 after buying an additional 97,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,233,000 after purchasing an additional 192,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $41.26. 481,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,578,086. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

