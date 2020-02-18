-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.12). Glaukos reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 525%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Glaukos by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Glaukos by 473.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Glaukos by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period.

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 482,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,566. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.