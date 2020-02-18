$0.18 EPS Expected for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.26. Godaddy posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 4.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Godaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $38,488.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,434,421.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at $673,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,462 shares of company stock worth $372,963. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 23.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,251,000 after buying an additional 2,747,523 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 45.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 6.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $7.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.06.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

