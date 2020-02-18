$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Energy Services Reunited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

NASDAQ NESR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. 103,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

