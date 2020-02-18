$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.27. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,402,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,983. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,716 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Halliburton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,033 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

